Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

A large Pacific storm continues to take shape out over the ocean to our west. It will continue to dig south overnight before settling into one position for the next day or two. Clouds will push back to the west, leaving us with a mostly sunny and warmer day on Tuesday. The next disturbance rotating around the bigger low will move into position on Wednesday with what essentially amounts to a warm front moving in late in the day Wednesday, bringing a period of moderate rain to most areas—though some inland areas will experience rain shadowing and won’t see as much. We’ll remain in moist southwest flow on Thursday which could bring additional rain before the system moves through Friday/Saturday. More details are in the extended section below.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few coastal clouds and a few high clouds passing through. Warmer, with highs in the 60s to low 70s on the coast and upper 60s to mid 70s inland. Gusty southerly winds at time on the exposed coast and for inland valleys. Breezy southerly winds elsewhere.

Overnight: Clouds will begin to move back in late this evening through the overnight hours. Expect mostly cloudy conditions by morning, with a chance of drizzle/ few sprinkles. Lows will be slightly warmer, expect widespread upper 40s to low 50s.



***GALE WARNING***

… for the near coastal waters of Monterey County from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas in effect from 9AM Wednesday until 9PM Wednesday.



*Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.



Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain looking more likely in the late afternoon. Gusty southerly winds at times. Cooler, with highs in the 60s for most areas and perhaps a few 70s for southern valleys.

Extended: Showers will linger into Thursday in the moist southwesterly flow. The core of the weather system will approach Friday and pass over on Saturday with several more rounds of showers. The timing of these rounds will be difficult to predict until we get closer to those particular days. But occasional gusty winds and isolated, embedded thundershowers may also be possible. High pressure quickly builds in starting Sunday with much dryer air and offshore flow.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 40ºF

HIGH: 68ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free