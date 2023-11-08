Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

High pressure will dominate the region through Friday. Thursday will be dry with sunshine and increasing clouds late ahead of another weak system that may bring a slight chance of rain overnight into early Friday. Weekend so far looking sunny with comfortable temps. Looking ahead there is a potential for a wet storm early next week that could bring moderate to high amounts of rainfall to the central coast. Stay weather aware and be sure to keep up with the latest forecast.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Rest of Wednesday: Sunny and dry with cooler temps. Temps will be below normal in the low to mid 60s coastal and mid 60s to low 70s inland. Starting out with cold morning lows but clear skies will help to warm up a bit in the afternoon. Chilly at night once again, possible even cooler.

Thursday: Sunshine with increasing clouds during the day and evening. Slight chance of rain overnight into Friday morning. Seasonal high temps in the mid to upper 60s coastal and 60s and 70s inland.



Extended: Weekend so far looking good with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Looking ahead to next week, rain is back in the forecast and may see moderate to high rainfall totals with rain for most of next week. Expect rain by early Tuesday and stayed tuned!



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free