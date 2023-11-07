Dry & Quiet

Dry and quiet weather for next couple days. However, winds turn gusty Tuesday with gradual clearing skies. Sunshine Wednesday with much cooler weather especially inland. High pressure will move in and bring drier but cooler air into the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be cooler across the central coast. Lows will dip into the low to upper 40s areawide and even the 30s inland with patchy frost possible by tomorrow morning in a few interior locations like Parkfield. Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest day. Thursday will be dry with sunshine and increasing clouds late ahead of another weak system that may bring a slight chance of rain. Weekend so far looking sunny with comfortable temps.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Clearing skies and quite chilly. Temps mid to upper 40s coastal and low to mid 40s inland even dipping into the 30s in some inland spots.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry with cooler temps. Temps will be below normal in the low to mid 60s coastal and mid 60s to low 70s inland. Starting out with cold morning lows but clear skies will help to warm up a bit in the afternoon.

Extended: Thursday will start out sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Slight rain chances returning Thursday night into Friday. Weekend so far looking good with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Looking ahead to next week, rain is back in the forecast and may see higher rainfall totals this time around.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.