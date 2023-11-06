Lingering Rain

More clouds around with light rain chances through Tuesday. Much of the light rain will taper off overnight with slight chance for a lingering shower early Tuesday. Any thunder is expected to stay north of San Francisco tonight. Low stratus clouds expected coastal tonight through Tuesday midday. Winds will turn gusty Tuesday with clearing skies late. Sunshine Wednesday with much cooler weather especially inland. High pressure will move in and bring drier but cooler air into the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will begin a downward trend and will be below normal for most of the week. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s areawide and even the 30s inland with patchy frost possible mid week. Wednesday looks to be the coldest day. Thursday will be dry with sunshine and increasing clouds late ahead of another weak system. Rain may be back in the forecast by Friday.



*Gale Watch*

* FOR...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

35 kt and seas 9 to 11 ft possible.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...from Tuesday afternoon through

Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a chance of spotty light rain and temperatures in the 40s.

Tuesday: A 20 percent of rain coastal before 10 am then partly sunny with gradual clearing with gusty NW winds. More sunshine inland and cooler temps. in the low 60s to 70s. Lows at night dropping into the 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and dry with cooler temps. Lows will dip into low 40s and even 30s inland. Patchy frost possible in some spots.



Extended: Thursday will start out sunny with increasing clouds late in the day. Rain chances returning by Friday. Temps turning colder, especially at night through much of next week. Stay tuned for any possible freeze/frost alerts.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.