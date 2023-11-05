More clouds around with light rain chances through Monday. Unsettled weather for the start of the work and school week with clouds, patchy fog, isolated light rain showers and cooler temps. Highs will begin a downward trend and will be below normal for most of next week. Lows will dip into the low to mid 40s areawide and even patchy frost possible mid week. Rain may be back in the forecast by next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Increasing clouds with patchy dense fog and low visibility along the coast and in valleys. Lows staying mainly in the low to mid 50s coastal and upper 40s to low 50s inland.

Monday: AM patchy dense fog and mostly cloudy with scattered light rain chances. Any thunder should stay north of the bay area. Highs a bit cooler in the low to mid 60s coatal and 60s to mainly 70s inland.

Tuesday: Dry weather will prevail with more sunshine and cooler temps. Lows at night dropping into the 40s.



Extended: Clear and sunny weather for Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances returning by Friday. Temps turing colder, especially at night through much of next week.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.