We “Fall Back” Tonight

Another pleasant day but clouds and dense fog are on an increase with rain chances late Sunday into Monday especially north of the bay. A weather system with a trailing cold front is taking its time reaching the central coast which means any precipitation will hold off until late Sunday night into Monday. However, coastal clouds and dense fog expected for second half of the weekend as atmospheric moisture arrives. Temps will begin a downward trend and will be below normal for most of next week. Increased cloud cover/moisture will keep our lows warmer, however!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD

Overnight: Increasing clouds with patchy dense fog and low visibility along the coast and in valleys. Lows staying mainly in the low to mid 50s coastal and upper 40s to low 50s inland.

Sunday: AM patchy fog and more clouds coastal and sunshine inland with spotty light rain showers possible late Sunday evening especially in Santa Cruz County. Temps cool down a bit with coastal highs 60s-70s and 70s to 80 inland.



Extended: Unsettled weather through Tuesday with a couple of weak weather systems passing through. Scattered rain chances will be highest farthest north as these systems move by but totals will be light. Seasonably cool and occasionally windy.

Don't forget to "fall back" this weekend as daylight saving time comes to an end. Turn your clock back one hour before heading to bed Saturday night! At least we get an extra hour of sleep! Sunset Sunday at 5:05 pm.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.