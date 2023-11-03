Tracking Weekend Rain Chances

Clouds and rain chances on the way. We’ll probably squeeze out one more warm day on the coast and maybe two more inland before much cooler weather arrives. As a trough begins to develop this weekend, additional weather systems will pass through. One on Sunday into Monday may bring some light rain to the area with another following Tuesday with similar light rain dynamics. Rain chances as early as Saturday night for Santa Cruz County and north. Highs will return to normal this weekend and then will be below for most of next week. Increased cloud cover/moisture will keep our lows warmer, however!



AIR QUALITY: GOOD to MODERATE



Overnight: The evening with start with mostly clear skies, then high clouds will be on the increase. Clouds will act as a light blanket overnight which will help keep lows near seasonable. Low clouds/fog at coast. Expect temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s at the coast, cooler inland with mainly 40s, with a few valleys dropping into the 30s.



Saturday: Partly cloudy and slightly cooler with coastal highs in the 60s-70s and 70s-low 80s inland. Patchy coastal fog.

Sunday: AM patchy fog and mostly cloudy with rain chances especially around Monterey Bay and north into Santa Cruz County with light precipitation expected. Temps cool down a bit with coastal highs 60s-70s and 70s to 80 inland.



Extended: Unsettled weather Sunday through Tuesday with a couple of weak weather systems passing through. Rain chances will be highest on the coast and farthest north as these systems move by. Seasonably cool and occasionally windy.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 10th – 16th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free