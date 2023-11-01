Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

Our warm & dry pattern will hold for another day or two before changes arrive. In fact, Wednesday may be the warmest day of the pattern! It will still be bookended by chilly mornings, however. By Thursday, a weak warm front will lead a mild, moist air mass to the coast from the northwest and usher in the return of regular onshore flow. Low clouds/fog will return along with warmer nights but cooler days. By the weekend, the overall weather pattern flattens out, allowing for weather systems to make it to California—perhaps far enough south on Sat/Sun to bring some light rain to the Monterey Bay Area.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD/MODERATE



Rest of Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Light offshore winds in the morning will be replaced with a weak sea breeze in the afternoon—though it may be a little stronger near the river/harbor mouths.

Overnight: Mostly clear with just a few high clouds passing through. Slightly warmer lows but still chilly, with coastal temps in the low 40s to low 50s and low 30s to low 40s inland.



Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm early, then a much more prevalent sea breeze in the afternoon which will keep temperatures moderated. Overall, expect coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s and mid 70s to mid 80s inland. Low clouds & fog return to the coast later in the day. Breezy at times on the exposed coast and becoming windy for inland valleys.



Extended: Expect partly cloudy skies on Friday with deeper, cooler onshore flow. Showers will then be possible on Sat/Sun, especially in the north with seasonable temperatures. There is some potential for additional unsettled weather next week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free