Cold Nights, Warm Day, Dry Air

An very dry air mass will remain in place over our area for the next several days. Luckily, offshore winds will ease which will lower fire danger to simply “elevated.” Long nights and dry air will mean cold mornings, but light offshore winds and plentiful sunshine will mean warm afternoons! This will last through mid-week. Then, air mass with increased moisture will begin to move in increasing clouds and insulating our nights. The air mass will be somewhat warm, so afternoons may not take much of a hit. Even with the increased moisture, no rain is expected for the next 5-6 days.



AIR QUALITY: GOOD



Overnight: Clear and cold. Expect coastal lows in the upper 30s to low 40s with upper 20s to upper 30s inland. Breezy northerly winds over the hills.



Monday: Mostly sunny with just a few thin, high clouds passing through. Warm with coastal highs in the 70s and 70s to low 80s inland. Light offshore winds in the morning switch to a breezy onshore flow on the coast and into the valleys later in the day.



Tuesday: After another chilly morning, mostly sunny skies with just a few thin, high clouds passing through. Warm with coastal highs in the 70s and 70s to low 80s inland. Light offshore winds in the morning switch to a breezy onshore flow on the coast and into the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Wednesday will be a repeat performance of Mon/Tue. Clouds will increase a bit late in the week with warmer low temperatures but above normal afternoon highs will keep on cruisin’ along. A weather system will pass by this coming weekend and if it dips south enough, we could be talking about some light rain, so stay tuned.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 43ºF

HIGH: 74ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free