A Pair Of Cold Fronts

A cold front will pass through the region overnight bringing a band of clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles. Behind the front, cold, dry air will push in from the north. Temperatures will drop overnight, but lingering clouds will moderate things in the south. And while most of Thursday will be sunny, high temperatures will hit about 5ºF below normal. A reinforcing cold front will then arrive on Friday—there is still some minor potential for precipitation as moisture gets drawn in from the west, but at the most, it’s only looking like a few sprinkles. Another air mass of cool, dry air will settle in with some wind in the hills late Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles early, then decreasing clouds throughout the night and generally from north to south. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s to around 50ºF on the coast and upper 30s to around 50ºF inland.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny with only a few lingering clouds over the hills of the south. Cool, with highs in the low 60s to upper 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 70s for inland valleys. Breezy north-northwesterly winds at times for most areas, becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Friday: Increasing clouds with partly to mostly cloudy skies into the afternoon. A few sprinkles possible. Cool, with coastal highs in the low to mid 60s and mid 60s to low 70s inland. Breezy northwesterly winds at times becoming windy for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Clouds linger Saturday morning, moderating temperatures, but Sunday through Tuesday mornings will be chilly with a chance for frost in inland valleys, especially the higher valleys. High temperatures will slowly warm during this period, returning to normal by Sunday and exceeding normal Monday/Tuesday.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 76ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for November 2nd – 8th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free