Showery Sunday

A cold front will bring scattered showers to the region on Sunday. Showers will be possible throughout the day and into Monday morning on the coast. Isolated showers also possible inland, but not as widespread.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely on the coast. Partly cloudy inland with isolated showers. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF on the coast and 60s-70s inland. Breezy at times.



Overnight: Mostly cloudy with isolated, lingering showers. Lows in the 40s-50s



Monday: AM fog along the coast and valleys with mostly cloudy skies areawide then gradual clearing with sunshine and warmer temps. Highs in mid to upper 60s coastal and upper 60s to upper 70s inland.



Extended: Dry, warmer weather returns for the work week with sunshine and temps seasonably mild. A front midweek looks to come through dry so far.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.-Area drought status: Currently drought-free