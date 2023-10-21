Changes on the Way

We got to enjoy sunshine with pleasant temps today as a front takes its time arriving but clouds are on an increase for tonight with rain chances late. A cold front will push through from west to east across the central coast and bring scattered light rain showers through Sunday evening. Expect more clouds and damp weather Sunday. Rain overnight through Sunday morning then a lull with more Sunday afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals can range from .02-.15 in the valleys and up to .30 for the coastal hill such as Big Sur.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Increasing clouds with rain chances after midnight especially for the coastal communities as light rain will move west to east. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s with calm winds.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers likely across the central coast. Chace of precipitation 50-70%. Rain will arrive early then a break with more rain by the afternoon lingering through Sunday night.

Monday: AM fog along the coast and valleys with mostly cloudy skies areawide then gradual clearing with sunshine and warmer temps. Highs in mid to upper 60s coastal and upper 60s to upper 70s inland.



Extended: Dry, warmer weather returns for the work week with sunshine and temps seasonably mild. A front midweek looks to come through dry so far.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free