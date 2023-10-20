Return to Fall

Fall-like weather returns to the Central Coast. Some coastal areas some 20 degrees cooler Friday! Still warm inland with temperatures at or above average. Onshore flow will keep the coast cloudy and cool. Beach hazards, such as rip currents, will remain a threat to beachgoers. Use caution and never turn your back to the ocean. All areas will cool significantly through the weekend, as a trough approaches from the west. Highs will actually be below average by Saturday for all areas. A weak cold front may reach our shores on Sunday bringing a chance of light rain.



AIR QUALITY: Good

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

…for the entire coastline, including Monterey Bay and the Big Sur Coast. Now until 2AM Saturday.



* Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



* WHEN...Through late tonight.



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: The marine layer will deepen, allowing for widespread low clouds to take over. Patchy areas of fog, and drizzle are possible by dawn. Lows will be mild, in the 50s for most locations, with sheltered valleys dipping into the 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy to start, becoming partly cloudy. Far interior locations will be mostly sunny with a few high clouds. Even cooler highs, in the 60s at the coast, 70s to only a few low 80s inland. Breezy, gusty at times by the afternoon. A slight chance of showers late, becoming more likely by Sunday morning.

Sunday: Clouds at the coast, sunshine inland. Staying cool with rain chances early. Coastal highs staying in the 60s and 70s to 80s inland.



Extended: Below-average temperatures will carry into the start of next week. Watching another chance of showers by mid-week.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 27th – November 2nd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free