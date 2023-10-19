Friday Brings Clouds, Cooler Temps

Hot today, cooler tomorrow! A Heat Advisory and a High Surf Advisory will be in effect through Thursday night. Beachgoers beware of high surf and sneaker waves! Use caution and never turn your back to the ocean. Keep pets and children close. A strong ridge of high pressure will bring near-record heat inland, highs well above normal. The ridge will begin to move to our east during the day, which means the return of an onshore flow for coastal locations. This could mean coastal cities could hit their highs early in the day before cooling down just after lunch. Across the region, cooler air arrives Friday. All areas will cool significantly through the weekend with a slight rain chance on Sunday.



AIR QUALITY: Goodto Moderate



**HEAT ADVISORY**

…for the mountains and higher elevation valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties and also including the southern Salinas Valley in effect from NOW until 11PM Thursday.



*Daytime temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s in the lower elevations and lower 70s in the hills.



…and for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 11PM Thursday.



*Daytime temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s in the lower elevations and lower 70s in the hills.



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger, especially at higher elevations where there will be minimal overnight relief.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from NOW until 7PM Thursday



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet with focal points pushing 30 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. Large turbulent surf may be difficult to escape or achieve rescue.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion, and sneaker waves.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



Thursday: Mostly sunny, and very warm to hot. Expect coastal highs in the 70s to low 90s with widespread 90s to triple digits inland. Cooler, breezier conditions on the coast late with the potential for some low cloud cover.

Overnight: Low clouds return, filling the bay and moving into nearby valleys. Mostly cloudy at the coast, but remaining mostly clear inland. Temperatures will be in the 50s, with 60s in the hills. Fog, dense in spots, possible by dawn.

Friday: Partly cloudy at the coast, mostly sunny inland. Cooler by 10-15 degrees. Expect highs in the 60s to low 70s at the coast, with 70s and 80s inland. Winds will become gusty in the valleys by late afternoon.



Extended: Temperatures drop into the weekend as a trough approaches from the west. Highs will actually be below normal by Saturday for all areas. A weak cold front may reach our shores on Sunday with some drizzle to light rain.



This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 26th – November 1st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free