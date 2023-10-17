Heat & High Surf Alerts

Fall heat will return this week but it won’t last long. High pressure will begin to build into the region Tuesday and will center itself just to our north on Wednesday & Thursday. High temperatures will soar some 10 to 20ºF above normal for this time of year under plentiful sunshine. Offshore winds early in the day will bring the heat to the coast with only a weak seabreeze in the afternoon for comfort. Luckily, due to long nights and a dry air mass, it will still be quite cool in the mornings! Coastal heat will likely end in a southerly surge sometime late Thursday into Friday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds near the coast and a thin high cloud or two passing through. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Breezy on the coast during the afternoon, becoming windy for valleys later in the day.

Overnight: Most areas will be under clear skies, however, low clouds will develop near the coast, pushing into nearby valleys by dawn. Patchy fog possible in these areas. Lows will be in the 50s, with valleys dipping into the upper 40s.



*Beach Hazards*

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from 2AM Wednesday until 7AM Thursday when it will be replaced with a HIGH SURF ADVISORY



*Increased threat of sneaker waves expected.



*Greatest risk for west and northwest facing beaches of coastal Southern Monterey Bay, and Big Sur coast.



* Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.



Wednesday: Sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the 70s-80s and 80s-90s inland. Breezy for inland valleys late in the day.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

…for the mountains and higher elevation valleys of Monterey & San Benito Counties and also including the southern Salinas Valley in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 11PM Thursday.



*Daytime temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s in the lower elevations and lower 70s in the hills.



…and for the Santa Cruz Mountains and the KION coverage area in Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Wednesday until 11PM Thursday.



*Daytime temperatures in the 90s to near 100 degrees expected. Overnight lows in the mid 60s in the lower elevations and lower 70s in the hills.



*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



*In addition to the heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger, especially at higher elevations where there will be minimal overnight relief.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



Thursday: Temperatures will peak on Thursday with widespread 80s-90s.



**HIGH SURF ADVISORY**

… for the immediate coast of Santa Cruz & Monterey Counties in effect from 7AM Thursday until 7PM Thursday



*Large breaking waves of 17 to 22 feet with focal points pushing 30 feet.



*Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath. Large turbulent surf may be difficult to escape or achieve rescue.



Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions.



A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents, localized beach erosion and sneaker waves.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for Santa Cruz Coastal cities in effect from 11PM Wednesday until 11PM Thursday.



*Daytime temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s expected. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

*Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





Extended: Temperatures then fall into the weekend. A passing system may produce a little coastal drizzle Sunday, but conditions will otherwise remain dry for a while. There are some hopes for precip in the last week of October.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 24th – 30th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free