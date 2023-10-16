Monday Evening Forecast Preview

It’s not uncommon to get periods of warmer weather in October, and this coming week will be no exception. After a couple of seasonable days to start the week, building high pressure will warm high temperatures anywhere from 10-20ºF above normal on Wednesday/Thursday. Then, temperatures will cool into the weekend. In the meantime, we’ll see a few passing clouds on Monday as a storm system misses us to the north.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Scattered high clouds. Cooler, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys late in the day.

***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm.



*In effect from 9PM Monday to 9AM Tuesday.



*Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds will eventually fill the bay and nearby valleys. Expect another round of patchy fog, dense in spots by morning. Interior locations will be mostly clear. Lows will be warmer, with mainly 50s from the coast, inland. Few sheltered valleys will be cooler in the mid to upper 40s.



Tuesday: A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise sunny. Breezy onshore flow at times then windy in the valleys. Slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to around 90ºF inland.

Extended: Expect highs in the 70s-80s on the coast and 80s-90s inland Wednesday Thursday before cooling into the weekend. Low clouds will make a return as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free