Heat Returns This Week

It’s not uncommon to get periods of warmer weather in October, and this coming week will be no exception. After a couple of seasonable days to star the week, building high pressure will warm high temperature anywhere from 10-20ºF above normal on Wednesday/Thursday. Then, temperatures will cool into the weekend. In the meantime, we’ll see a few passing clouds on Monday as a storm system misses us to the north.



AIR QUALITY: Good



BEACH HAZARDS

… in effect for all immediate coastal areas through this evening.



*Increased threat of sneaker waves expected due to long period northwest swell.

*West and northwest facing beaches



*Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks, jetties, and beaches. These sneaker waves can also move large objects such as logs, crushing anyone caught underneath.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Don`t be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be 30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid rocks and jetties. Avoid steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the water and never turn your back on the ocean.

Overnight: Mostly clear with patchy dense fog around the bay and perhaps into nearby valleys. Lows in the 40s to low 50s for inland areas and mostly low 50s on the coast.

Monday: Morning low clouds & fog followed by a few low clouds on the coast and periods of passing high cloudcover throughout the day. Cooler, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast—warmest on the north side of the bay—and 70s to upper 80s inland. Winds pick up for inland valleys late in the day.



Tuesday: A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise sunny. Breezy onshore flow at times then windy in the valleys. Slightly warmer, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s on the coast and 70s to around 90ºF inland.

Extended: Expect highs in the 70s-80s on the coast and 80s-90s inland Wednesday Thursday before cooling into the weekend. Low clouds will make a return as well.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free