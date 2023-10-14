Dry & Pleasant

Staying quiet for the weekend with clearing skies and milder temps. A system to our north will barely brush our area as a weak cold front dissipates right on our shores. Clouds and any drizzle this morning quickly dissipated, giving way to plent of sunshine along the coast and inland. Breezy conditions in the valleys but pleasant.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate

Overnight: low clouds and patchy dense fog possible at coast and in valleys with lows not quite as cool as previous nights. Lows in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.



Sunday: Patchy dense fog in the am then clearing. Expect sunny skies by the afternoon across the coast and temps warm slightly.



Extended: Dry with sunshine after am fog, then temps cool or level out a bit Mon/Tue before climbing again late in the weak. Highs will once again be above normal in some locations, especially inland with upper 80s and 90s. Our progressive flow will send a series of troughs and ridges through over the next week or two. Rain looks to stay well to our north.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free