Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

The muggy, damp, and foggy morning will clear to partly cloudy skies by lunchtime. But, it will be short-lived. Another fading cold front will bring in more clouds by late afternoon/early evening, and a second round of drizzle Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. The biggest impacts look to be only damp and/or slick roads in some areas, especially close to the coast. Behind this second front, winds will become gusty, and dryer air will move in from the north. Temperatures look to remain cool with some warming later in the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny lasting through the afternoon. Slightly cool with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s inland. Breezy on the coast then becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day. Clouds increase by evening with coastal drizzle possible once again. Drizzle may border on light rain in some areas.

***GALE WARNING***

… for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect from 3AM Wednesday to 3AM Thursday.



*Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 13 ft expected.



*IMPACTS: Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with drizzle to start, then gradual clearing into sunrise. West/northwest winds will become gusty after midnight. Lows will be cooler with less cloud cover and dryer air. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s near the coast, with upper 40s to low 50s inland.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with patchy coastal drizzle early, then decreasing clouds. North-northwest winds pick up for all areas during the afternoon with skies becoming clear by afternoon. Slightly cool with coastal highs in the mid 60s to around 70ºF with mainly 70s inland.



Extended: Winds will begin to ease by Thursday, but you can expect a sunny, warmer day. Clouds return to the coast late in the week, but all areas will experience a general warm up through the weekend. One more weak system may clip us late Friday into Saturday, but as of now, rain chances look low.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 79ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- ENSO Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free