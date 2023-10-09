Monday Evening Forecast Preview

Monday’s weather may come as quite a shock to many! Coming off record heat last week and into the weekend, highs will be below normal across by board by Monday. An approaching storm system has caused rapid deepening of the marine layer and will eventually bring a cooler air mass overall. High to mid-level clouds will arrive early Monday and may make a few sprinkles that reach the ground. The first wave of clouds will be followed by a dying surface front which will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Drizzle, bordering on light rain will be possible. A second frontal system will bring similar drizzle chances overnight Tuesday into Wednesday AM.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible, mainly in the north. Cooler, with highs in the 60s on the coast and upper 60s to low 80s inland. Breezy around the river mouths and windy in the valleys during the afternoon. Low clouds increase late with drizzle possible near the coast.

Overnight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle, then becoming partly cloudy around sunrise. Patchy fog possible by early morning. Lows will be mild, with widespread 50s. Sheltered valleys cooler, in the upper 40s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to around 70ºF for coastal cities and upper 60s to low 80s inland. Breezy on the coast and windy in the valleys late in the day. Low clouds increase late with coastal drizzle possible.



Extended: A final weak front moves through with spotty drizzle early Wednesday, then winds shift offshore behind it later in the day. While the air mass will be cool, temperatures will begin to warm, a trend that will continue into Thursday as well. The rest of the week and into the weekend looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with seasonable temperatures—perhaps even a bit warm on the coast at times.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free