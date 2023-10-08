Sunday Evening Forecast Preview

Cooler, cloudier weather expected over the next few days… in fact, we may see a few sprinkles Monday into Tuesday.

AIR QUALITY: Good

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free