Sunday Evening Forecast Preview

Published 4:31 PM

 Cooler, cloudier weather expected over the next few days… in fact, we may see a few sprinkles Monday into Tuesday.

AIR QUALITY: Good

-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 52ºF
HIGH: 71ºF

--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 48ºF
HIGH: 82ºF
--------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.

- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory
- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.
-Area drought status: Currently drought-free

Dann Cianca

Dann Cianca is the chief meteorologist at KION News Channel 5/46.

