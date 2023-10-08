Sunday Evening Forecast Preview
Cooler, cloudier weather expected over the next few days… in fact, we may see a few sprinkles Monday into Tuesday.
AIR QUALITY: Good
-------------------------------------------------------------------------
This week's normal temperatures:
--COASTAL CITIES--
LOW: 52ºF
HIGH: 71ºF
--INLAND CITIES--
LOW: 48ºF
HIGH: 82ºF
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.
- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory
- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.
-Area drought status: Currently drought-free