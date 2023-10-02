Taste of Summer This Week

A return to summer this week thanks to a high pressure system moving in from the west. Its position to our north by mid-week will encourage offshore flow aloft and even at the surface, the weak flow will have an offshore component. The end result will be much warmer and sunnier weather for the majority of the week. We may see some occasional high clouds and some valley fog, but otherwise, expect a lot of sun. Highs are likely to reach 10ºF above normal for a good stretch of days before a cool down begins on the backside of the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good to Moderate



Overnight: A few clouds near the coast, but overall mostly clear conditions. Lows will be cool, with upper 40s to mid 50s. Patchy fog possible by morning.



Tuesday: Sunny and warm with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Windy for inland valleys late in the day.

Wednesday: Sunny and high temps will soar, with more 70s coastal and 80s and few 90s inland. Patchy fog possible during overnight. Lows not as cool.



Extended: Plentiful sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs 10ºF above normal through Saturday. Heat risk becoming moderate for inland areas. Some valley fog is possible in the mornings. At this time, record highs are not expected.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free