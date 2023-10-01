More Than Just a Day of Local Summer

After a cool (and rainy) weekend, high pressure begins to build in from the West. In fact, it will dominate our weather for most of the week. It’s position to our north by mid-week will encourage offshore flow aloft and even at the surface, the weak flow will have an offshore component. The end result will be much warmer and sunnier weather for the majority of the week. We may see some occasional high clouds and some valley fog, but otherwise, expect a lot of sun. Highs are likely to reach 10ºF above normal for a good stretch of days before a cool down begins next weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds and fog possible near the coast and inland valleys. Some mid-level cloudcover will slowly move south and out of our area. Lows in the low to mid 50s on the coast and mid 40s to low 50s inland.

Monday: Becoming mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Warmer, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to low 70s and low 70s to low 80s inland. Breezy westerly winds on the coast during the afternoon becoming windy for inland valleys later in the day.



Tuesday: Sunny and warmer with coastal highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s and upper 70s to upper 80s inland. Windy for inland valleys late in the day.



Extended: Plentiful sunshine for the remainder of the week with highs 10ºF above normal through Saturday. Some valley fog is possible in the mornings. At this time, record highs are not expected.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 71ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 82ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 9th – 15th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free