Weekend Rain Chances

Turning cloudy and cooler with rain on the way. Clouds will increase into the overnight with some light rain possible, especially north of Monterey Bay, then we’ll see scattered rain showers Saturday and breezy. A trough of low pressure will dig down the coast bringing a much cooler air mass and a decent tap of moisture. It will be over us on Saturday and the unstable atmosphere will be ripe with showers and perhaps a thundershower or two. The trough will begin to move east on Sunday, but a shower or two may linger behind with gradual clearing and sunshine will increase. Then, high pressure builds in from the west and light offshore flow will warm temperatures significantly next week!



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

…for Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm extended until 9PM Friday.



*Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.



*Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy heading into the evening. Drizzle is possible before rounds of showers move in early morning. Showers will be scattered with mainly light rain. However, individual cells could produce brief moderate rain and gusty winds. Lows will be warmer overnight due to cloud cover, expect temps in the mid to upper 50s across the area.



Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a chance for a thundershower. Cool day, highs in the 60s for most areas, with a few 70s inland. Rain accumulation 0.05-0.10” for most areas, but some spots may approach a quarter of an inch in the mountains. Breezy, gusty at times.

Sunday: Patchy fog early then a drier day with gradual clearing skies and sunny in the afternoon. Winds will turn light and variable in the evening. Coastal highs in the mid to upper 60s and mainly 70s inland.



Extended: Dry with much warmer temps by Tuesday and may stay that way through the end of the week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 83ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for October 6th – 12th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free