Sweater weather, especially during the evenings, as we welcome the fall season! Quiet but still cool. Wildfire smoke in the atmosphere still producing some air quality issues with some areas still unhealthy for sensitive groups but should slowly improve heading into Sunday. In the meantime, a cool air mass aloft will remain in place through the weekend. Temperatures will warm slightly, but likely not above normal. Next week, the pattern a strong weather system impacting the Pacific Northwest. Initially thinking the tail end of a front may bring some light rain north of Monterey Bay late Monday night into Tuesday morning before dissipating. However, we may escape the precipitation with this storm system altogether.



AIR QUALITY : Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups

Overnight: Low clouds at the coast will become thicker and more widespread, eventually filling into nearby valleys by morning. Patchy fog possible. Expect mainly 50s, with sheltered valleys and higher elevations dipping into the 40s.



Sunday: Morning clouds and fog then dry and sunny in the afternoon coastal and inland. Highs on the coast mainly in the 60s with inland 70s and 80s with a few places a bit warmer then previously.

Monday: Am fog and mostly cloudy then becoming sunny both inland and coastal with daytime high temps in 60s and 70s for coastal communities and 70s and 80s inland.

Extended: Seasonably cool temperatures continue out of the weekend with a weather system affecting areas mainly north of central coast late Monday into early Tuesday. Looks like we should stay dry and free of any storm effects.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 84ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 29th – October 5th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Strong to Very Strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free