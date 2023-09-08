Local Impacts from Jova

Local impacts with the associated tropical moisture from Hurricane Jova Saturday include a Fire Weather Watch for parts of the central coast mountains and beach hazards for dangerous rip currents and large breaker waves of 4 to 9 feet. A Gale Warning also in effect for parts of the coast. Temperatures will rise as we head into the weekend, but we’re also tracking tropical moisture coming in from the south. As the big monsoonal ridge nudges back westward, moisture from Hurricane Jova will be pulled in, streaming into our area on Saturday. There is a deep enough moist layer that some rain will be possible, but lightning will also be possible. The likely evolution will be a narrow band of showers that could just train over itself. One small slice of our area could get multiple rounds while the rest of the coverage area gets nothing. It’s hard to predict exactly where this band will set up, but it's slightly more likely in areas south of Monterey Bay than north. Jova will also send some higher southerly swells our way late Friday through Saturday, so please be cautious on south to west-facing beaches.



Warm temperatures will hang around through the weekend with scattered high clouds, then we’ll cool down into next week as a trough develops on the coast. Increased coastal low clouds also likely.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Friday: Mostly sunny with only a few low clouds on the south side of the bay. Warmer, with coastal highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and mid 70s to around 95ºF inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day. High clouds drift in from the south late.

**FIRE WEATHER WATCH**

...for Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito County and interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park.

-From 5 am Saturday til 11 pm. Saturday night.

-Slight chance of dry thunderstorms with isolated lightning strikes through the day Saturday.

Impacts...the combination of dry fuels and lightning presents an increased likelihood of fire starts. Any starts that may occur are likely to remain isolated, given that winds and humidity remain below Red Flag criteria.

A Fire Weather Watch means critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Stay weather aware.

*BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT*

… for the Monterey Bay coastline and along the Big Sur Coast, starting late tonight through Sunday evening.



*Increased risk for dangerous rip currents and larger breakers of 4 to 9 feet expected due to incoming southerly swell.



*Possible dangers to inexperienced swimmers, surfers, and anyone standing or walking in or close to the water.



*Larger southerly swell of 3 to 4 feet at 15 to 16 seconds will arrive Saturday morning. This swell originated from Hurricane Jova and could bring an increased risk of dangerous rip currents as well as elevated surf, particularly for south facing beaches, including Santa Cruz.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Never turn your back to the ocean! Sneaker waves can occur at any time without warning. It is safest to swim at a beach with lifeguards. If you are caught in a rip current, don't try to swim against it. Instead, swim out of the current, parallel to the shore, and then back to shore. If you can't swim, float or tread water, and yell or wave for help if you need assistance.

**Gale Warning**

...for the coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10 nm.

-From 3 pm to 9 pm Saturday.

Impacts...NW strong winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Overnight: Patchy low clouds near the coast and north side of the Salinas Valley. Patchy high clouds inland. Fog is likely to form by morning, which could be dense in spots. Lows will be warmer, but still mainly in the 50s. With only a few interior valleys dropping into the upper 40s.



Saturday: Fire Weather Watch and Gale Warning for parts of the central coast. A few low clouds near the coast, otherwise scattered high clouds with isolated showers and even a thundershower possible. Highs in the upper 60s to 70s on the coast and mainly 80s-90s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds becoming windy for inland valleys late in the day



Extended: High clouds and warm temperatures stick around on Sunday, then temperatures begin to cool into next week under partly cloudy skies.