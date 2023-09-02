More Clouds Then Sun For Most

Pesky clouds kicking off the last weekend of summer! Most areas except for the southern interior regions had more clouds then sunshine Saturday and still having that feel of autumn. Very light rain/drizzle early and expect more of the same for early Sunday. Winds will be onshore, and gusty at times. Clouds will remain to the coast and neighboring communities with brief sunshine. We should have some improvements for Labor Day with dry conditions and a bit more sunshine at the coast as well as inland.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Clouds will thicken and become more widespread, pushing into the near coastal valleys. Drizzle possible throughout the night, and fog possible by morning. Lows will be similar, with mainly upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Coastal clouds sticking around with little sunshine around the bay and then gradual clearing in nearby valleys with sunny conditions for the interior locations. Temps rising slightly with 60s and 70s coastal and mainly 70s and 80s inland.

Monday: Morning clouds with gradual clearing becoming partly cloudy coastal and mostly sunny inland. Temps will be a bit warmer. Breezy WNW winds.

Extended: Next week will be dry with a warming trend, especially for inland locations with mainly clear skies and sunshine. Coastal clouds will persist at night through the am hours.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 70ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 8th – 14th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.