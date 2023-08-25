Weekend Warm Up!

The weekend will be quiet, dry and warmer. A strong ridge of high pressure will build in from the east. Temperatures will slowly rise through the weekend into next week. There are some indications that this next round of hot, dry air may stick around for a bit. In the meantime, you can expect less muggy conditions on the coast as dryer air slowly filters in. Northwesterly winds will pick up on the coast this weekend as well which will probably cause some upwelling and thus cool coastal sea surface temperatures.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds are not expected to be as widespread, but they will fill back into the bay and north side of the Salinas Valley overnight. Expect mostly cloudy skies at the coast by morning, while inland areas will be partly cloudy to mostly clear further in. Temperatures mainly in the 50s to low 60s. Some patchy fog and drizzle possible by morning.



Saturday: Low clouds early thinning to a small patch on the south side of the bay in the afternoon. Warmer, with costal highs in the mid 60s to upper 70s and 80s to around 100ºF inland. Northwest flow strengthens and will be gusty at times on the coast and for inland valleys.

Sunday: Expect more of the same with even warmer high temps, especially inland. Still breezy with a NW wind.



Extended: Getting hot for the work and school week with a moderate heat risk. High temps will peak Wednesday. We’ll see a few low clouds each day, but mainly on the south side of the bay. Gusty northwesterly winds linger through at Tuesday.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for September 1st – 7th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free