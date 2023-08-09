Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

The deeper marine layer will remain in place on the coast for the next few days, keeping temperatures below normal. Some scattering of the clouds will be possible during afternoon hours, however. Remnant moisture from what was once tropical storm Eugene is currently streaming up into Southern California and will reach Central California late Wednesday into Thursday. We likely won’t see any impacts until Thursday afternoon when the moisture plume overhead is deep enough to destabilize the atmosphere and support convection. We’ll see a chance of showers and thundershowers beginning Thursday and lasting into Friday. Rainfall amounts are likely to be low, but some precipitation should reach the ground with any cells that develop. Will it be enough to offset the lightning threat? That’s the tough question. While I don’t expect a prolific lightning event like we saw in 2020, lightning will be very possible. The highest chance will remain south of Monterey Bay during the period, though there may be an isolated threat around or north of the bay as well. Conditions dry out into the weekend with seasonable temperatures before a warm-up as high pressure builds back in early next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy on the coast with cool high temperatures mainly in the 60s. Inland areas will become sunny with some high clouds in the south late. Cool for this time of year there too with highs mainly in the 70s-80s. Breezy westerly onshore winds will be gusty for the valleys later in the day.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds will take over the coast and valleys. Patchy fog, and a slight chance of coastal drizzle. High clouds will start to stream in from the south by morning. Lows will be in the 50s for most locations, with 40s in sheltered valleys.



Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of Monterey Bay. Coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s with mainly 70s-80s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds will be gusty for the valleys later in the day.



Extended: Tropical moisture will linger Friday giving us a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Temperatures warm back up through and out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free