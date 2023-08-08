Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

Our cool-down will continue into Tuesday as the marine layer deepens further. This is happening in response to weak troughing on the West Coast between two larger areas of high pressure. Clockwise flow around the monsoonal high to our southeast will begin to draw in moisture from the remnants of tropical cyclone Eugene on Tuesday. This moisture will reach our southern areas by Wednesday evening and may linger into Thursday and Friday. We will have a chance of showers and perhaps thundershowers starting late Wednesday and lasting into Friday. The chance will be the highest the farther south and east you go in our viewing area and lowest north of Monterey Bay. Not much precipitation is likely with any storms that develop which increases the dry lightning threat. Otherwise, expect slightly high temperatures through the rest of the week with some warming through the weekend.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Partly cloudy on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF. Becoming mostly sunny inland and cooler with highs in the 70s to low 90s. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.

Overnight: Widespread low clouds will fill back into the valleys. Areas of fog, and patchy drizzle likely by the morning. Lows will be in the 50s for most, a few 40s possible for far interior locations.



Wednesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to around 70ºF. Mostly sunny inland with high clouds coming from the south and a chance of showers & thunderstorms in southeastern Monterey County late. Breezy westerly onshore winds becoming stronger for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.



Extended: Tropical moisture will linger Thursday and Friday giving us a slight chance of showers/thunderstorms. Temperatures warm back up through and out of the weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free