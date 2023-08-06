Watching The Tropics

The weather pattern evens out as we head into the work week. High pressure will ease over the region with the stronger high centers to our southwest and southeast spacing out a bit. On the West Coast and in between, weak troughing will develop, cooling us down from our weekend highs. The deeper marine layer will mean more clouds too. This void between the ridges along with the clockwise airflow around the ridge to our southeast will begin to draw in moisture from tropical cyclone Eugene. This moisture will begin to stream into Southern and eventually Central California by Wednesday and could last through Thursday & Friday. At the very least, we’ll see an uptick in high clouds, but there will be a chance of rain or even thunderstorms if the moisture reaches our area. Obviously, we are watching closely!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Mostly clear to start with fog developing along the bayshore and perhaps into nearby low and other coastal areas. Lows in the 50s for most areas with 60s up in the hills.

Monday: Low clouds generally increasing on the coast, especially on the south side of the bay. Cooler overall with coastal highs in the 60s to low 70s. Sunny inland with highs in the 70s to 90s. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.



Tuesday: Cooler & cloudier on the coast. Patchy fog inland early, but sunny for the rest of the day. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to 60s with 70s to low 90s inland. Breezy westerly onshore winds at the coast becoming windy for inland valleys in the late afternoon and evening.

Extended: Temps will start to swing back upward by Wednesday. There is a chance of tropical moisture entering our area from the south as early as Wednesday evening which could lead to isolated showers or thunderstorms. That threat, while low, will linger into Thursday and Friday with seasonable temperatures.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 55ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 86ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 14th – 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free