Down And Then Up, Up, Up
Temperatures will head down (especially inland) as we head into the work week. We’ll also see an increase in coastal and valley clouds. The pendulum will swing warmer by next weekend, however! AIR QUALITY: Good Sunday: Mostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Seasonal temps along the coast with low to mid 60s and 70s. Sunny and hot conditions reaching the 80s, 90s and some triple digits for the interior locations. Breezy onshore winds will continue in the coastal areas and Salinas valley becoming gusty late afternoon. Monday: Temps will slowly begin to trend cooler with more dry quiet weather. Expect Coastal clouds/fog overnight and early morning with afternoon sunshine, and sunny and still very warm for inland communities. Extended: Tuesday through Thursday more widespread cooling will take place, especially inland where daytime high temps could be 5-10 degrees below normal for early August.
------------------------------------------------------------------------- This week's normal temperatures: --COASTAL CITIES-- LOW: 55ºF HIGH: 68ºF--INLAND CITIES-- LOW: 53ºF HIGH: 86ºF -------------------------------------------------------------------------- -The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for August 4th – 10th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year. - ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory - Forecast: Moderate to strong El Niño expected this winter. -Area drought status: Currently drought-free