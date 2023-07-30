Down And Then Up, Up, Up

GoodMostly sunny with a few low clouds on the coast and a few high clouds passing through. Seasonal temps along the coast with low to mid 60s and 70s. Sunny and hot conditions reaching the 80s, 90s and some triple digits for the interior locations. Breezy onshore winds will continue in the coastal areas and Salinas valley becoming gusty late afternoon.Temps will slowly begin to trend cooler with more dry quiet weather. Expect Coastal clouds/fog overnight and early morning with afternoon sunshine, and sunny and still very warm for inland communities.Tuesday through Thursday more widespread cooling will take place, especially inland where daytime high temps could be 5-10 degrees below normal for early August.

