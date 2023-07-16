Staying Hot Inland

Monday will be another brutal one for interior locations but cool and comfy at the coast. Extreme heat is still expected for most inland spots so don't let your guard down just yet! The high pressure that brought the intense heat is sliding east and weakening as cooler air moves in from the north. Tuesday will bring cooler temps inland and especially overnight.

Extreme Heat across the central coast this weekend:

Saturday's Hottest Temps:

Parkfield 112

Bradley 109

San Antonio Valley 108

Carmel Valley 104

Boulder Creek 102

Panoche Valley 102

Morgan Hill 97

Hollister 94

Outside of viewing area:

Paso Robles 112 *New Record

Palm Springs 117

Death Valley 126

Sunday's Hottest Temps:

Bradley 107

Ft. Hunter Liggett 105

San Antonio Valley 104

Pinnacles 103

Boulder Creek 93

Big Sur 84

Still expect extreme heat Monday in the interior locations with temps between 80-100 degrees, with an elevated fire risk.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. All animals need to be out of the hot sun and in

a cool place with plenty of fresh cold water with constant checks.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.Heat stroke is an emergency!

Call 9 1 1.

Air Quality: Good

Overnight: Increasing low clouds along the bay and coast with patchy fog/drizzle. Lows in the low to upper 50s overnight coastal and 60s and 70s inland with some 80s in the hills so not much relief.

Monday: While still hot inland not as oppressive as weather pattern begins to shift. Cooler air from the northwest will begin to move south into the central coast with a gradual cooling trend. Coastal cities will be cool and breezy with WNW winds gusting 20 mph and higher in the Salinas valley.

Tuesday: Continued cooling inland with high temps in the 80s and 90s for the hotspots. Cool and breezy at the coast with highs mainly in the low 60s. Much more comfortable at night inland.

Extended: High pressure builds back in late week, hence a warming trend Thursday through Saturday. Heat risk returns across the interior with highs back into the 90s to low 100s. Onshore flow will keep the coast cool.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 24th - 30th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free