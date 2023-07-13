Be Heat Ready

Intense heat will already be felt across the interior central coast Friday with dangerous heat over the weekend that could have possible severe impacts if not prepared or cautious. This "heat dome" will make its way to the central coast bringing scorching temps locally. With the hot and dry weather and low humidity comes the increase risk for wildfires as well. With an abundance of cured fine fuels (grasses), the National Weather Service warns it won't take much for wildfire ignition. So please do your part to be "one less spark" this weekend.

Excessive Heat Warning and a Heat Advisory have been issued for Saturday and Sunday.

***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM SUNDAY

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s inland and 70s in the hills.

* WHERE...the Santa Cruz mountains and interior Central Coast including Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 11 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the

potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for

working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of warm nights and hot days

will be most prevalent Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the

heat, individuals should be mindful of the elevated fire danger

over the weekend, especially inland and at higher elevations

where there will be little overnight relief from the marine

layer.

***HEAT ADVISORY*** FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM SUNDAY

For the Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley as afternoon high temps may reach 95 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances. All animals need to be out of the hot sun and in

a cool place with plenty of fresh cold water with constant checks.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.Heat stroke is an emergency!

Call 9 1 1.

**Gale Warning** From 9 am Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday for coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas out to 10 nautical miles due to hazardous seas with strong winds gusting up to 35 kt.

Air Quality: Good

Overnight: Low clouds/fog along the coast with lows in the low to upper 50s and clear to partly cloudy inland with lows in mid 50

Friday: Heat is on across the central coast with high temps expected inland reaching up to 90 to 105 degrees in a few interior locations. No alerts for the immediate coast.

Saturday: Dangerous heat peaks this day with inland areas reaching 90-110 degrees with overnight lows not bringing much relief, staying in the 60s and 70s. Excessive Heat Warning goes into effect through Sunday night. Coastal highs could reach upper 60s to upper 70s and warmer depending on how fast marine layer clears.

Extended: The "heat dome" of high pressure responsible for the extreme heat in much of California will begin to weaken and slide east of the viewing area allowing for cooler air to move in beginning Monday and next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free