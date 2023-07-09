Heat is On!

Temperatures will be rising each and every day this week! Expect afternoon sunshine with daytime highs climbing to above normal temps in most locations across the central coast. High pressure will be dominating our weather pattern all week. The result will be the return of heat to our inland areas and a compressed marine layer. At the coast, we’ll warm up to with patchy fog/drizzle possible in the mornings. It looks like the hot pattern may set up for a while too. Expect breezy conditions also for much of the week. Hot temps will peak Saturday.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

For Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect til 3 AM Monday.



* Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys, with some patchy drizzle and fog possible by morning. Lows will be milder for most locations in the low to mid-50s, with a few upper 40s inland.

Monday: Overcast early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast. Sunny inland. Expect highs in the 60s on the coast with low 70s to around 90ºF inland. Northwesterly onshore winds will be gusty at times on the coast and strong for inland valleys later in the day.

Tuesday: Sunshine with temps heating up across the central coast. Daytime highs will most likely be above normal during this time with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Coastal communities will see highs in upper 60s and 70s with inland valleys reaching 80s and 90s.



Extended: The big weather story for the week and weekend will be the ongoing rising temperatures coastal and inland with prolonged hot days ahead, especially inland. Temps will be rising into the upper 60s and 70s in coastal towns and even hotter for inland valleys with 90s and triple digit heat possible. Time once again to use caution during extended high heat. Fire weather risk will be elevated through the weekend inland and above 2500 feet but not critical.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free