Sky Clears

Skies cleared out nicely today after a cloudy start along the coast. Sunshine across much of the central coast mixed in with clouds at the beaches. Temps still cool with breezy conditions today as well. Gusty winds expected Sunday as well, betwen 20-30 mph in unsheltered coastal areas and inland valleys. A warming trend is on the way. Starting early next week we'll see the return of heat to our inland areas and a compressed marine layer. At the coast, we’ll warm up a bit—close to if not just a bit above normal, but fog will be an issue in the overnights. It looks like the hot pattern may set up for a while too.

AIR QUALITY: Good

***GALE WARNING***

For Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm, in effect from 2PM Friday to 3 PM Sunday.



* Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.



* Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

Overnight: Low clouds will fill back into the valleys, with some patchy drizzle and fog possible by morning. Lows will be mild for most locations in the low to mid-50s, and sheltered valleys will dip into the mid to upper 40s. Winds out of the west, northwest will be breezy, gusty at times.

Sunday: Pleasant day with sunshine and windy at coast and inland valleys. Temps remain below average with clouds rolling back in by sunset.



Monday: Still nice with quiet weather. Staying dry and sunny and a warming trend.



Extended: Expect highs to return to normal inland by Monday and maybe Tuesday or Wednesday on the coast. Inland areas could get quite hot next week, exceeding temperatures that were reached this past weekend.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 54ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 14th - 20th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free