Some Like It Hot!

Temps are rising and expect hot weather inland for Friday through the holiday weekend with a Heat Advisory for all of the KION TV viewing area but the immediate coast. Be prepared! A ridge of high pressure will build in from the west, slowly moving over the area through Sunday or Monday. We’ll begin to see the compression of the marine layer with clouds being forced closer to the ground and fog becoming a bigger concern for populated areas. Temps will be near record heat in some interior locations. Eventually, cooler conditions will return to the coast but it may take a day or two. It will be more noticeable by Monday with low clouds returning, lasting through the Fourth of July holiday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for San Benito County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, interior areas of Monterey County, and the KION coverage area of Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Sunday.



*Hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from the low 90s to near 105. Overnight lows ranging from 60 to the lower 70s.



*Hot temperatures well above seasonal normals will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*Being the first major heat event of the season, it is important to remember that people and pets may be more susceptible than usual to heat related illness given the prior extended period of below average temperatures. Hydrate often if working or otherwise spending time outdoors.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.



**Beach Hazards**

*For the northern and southern Monterey Bay, and Big Sur Coast

*Saturday morning through Sunday evening

*For rip currents, sneaker waves and cold water temps.

*Conditions can be dangerous for swimmers and surfers

*Never Turn Your Back on the Ocean!

Sneaker waves can occur at any time without warning. It is safest to swim at a beach with lifeguards.

If you are caught in a rip current, don’t try to swim against it. Instead, swim out of the current parallel to the shore, and then back to shore. If you can’t swim, float or tread water, and yell or wave for help if you need assistance.

Overnight: Increasing clouds near the coast with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. Patchy, coastal fog.

Saturday: AM fog and drizzle possible, then sunshine and peak hot temps except for the immediate coast. High remain well above average with inland 80s to 100s and 70’s to 80s coastal.

Sunday: Temps slightly reprieve but till hot inland and warm in coastal cities with breezy onshore winds.

Extended: Temperatures peak on Saturday both on the coast and inland before falling into early next week. Coastal clouds will be compressed to fog Saturday & Sunday which will make commutes more difficult.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 6th - 12th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.

- ENSO (El Niño/La Niña) STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free