Inland Heat Coming

You know when you’re like several days away from vacation but you still have a lot of work to do before you go? That’s what the weather is like right now. We will remain in this mundane, cool pattern for a few more days before a big ridge of high pressure takes over West Coast weather. The slowly compressing marine layer will keep a stable layer of clouds on the coast and an increasing chance of fog in the forecast. As the ridge settles in late in the week, inland temperatures will soar into the 80s-90s—and in some cases 100s. Flow will remain onshore at the coast, however, which will keep temperatures more seasonable. At the moment, it’s looking mostly like upper 60s-70s, which is an improvement over the low 60s we’ve been experiencing for months now, but still not hot. As many people may be recreating inland this coming weekend, prepare for the hot weather.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly cloudy on the coast with scattered high and low clouds, some clearing on the north side of the bay. Highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Partly cloudy inland early, with scattered high clouds in the afternoon, and temps in the upper 60s to low 80s. Northwesterly onshore winds could get gusty in the valleys at times later in the day.

Overnight: Low clouds will roll back into the valleys, with another round of patchy drizzle on the south/east sides of the bay. Expect lows in the 50s for most areas with a few 40s in the sheltered, far interior areas.



Wednesday: Low clouds in the morning, then partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with upper 60s to upper 80s inland. Breezy northwesterly onshore winds at the coast, becoming strong for inland valleys in the afternoon.



Extended: The ridge will assert a stronger influence by Thursday when highs are expected to return to or exceed normal! … and then go even higher Friday and Saturday! The hottest temperatures of the year so far can be expected inland, but the coast will be (warmer, but) moderated by onshore flow.



**HEAT ADVISORY**

… for San Benito County, the Santa Cruz Mountains, interior areas of Monterey County, and the KION coverage area of Santa Clara County in effect from 11AM Friday until 11PM Sunday.



*Hot conditions with daytime temperatures ranging from the low 90s to near 105. Overnight lows ranging from 60 to the lower 70s.



*Hot temperatures well above seasonal normals will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.



*Being the first major heat event of the season, it is important to remember that people and pets may be more susceptible than usual to heat related illness given the prior extended period of below average temperatures. Hydrate often if working or otherwise spending time outdoors.



Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.



Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.



Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 53ºF

HIGH: 69ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 85ºF

--------------------------------------------------------------------------



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for July 4th - 10th calls for the likelihood of near normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free