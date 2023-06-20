Coming Gloom

Our atypical June continues over the next week as a cooler-than-normal air mass remains in place. As of late Monday, a deep trough of low pressure is anchored over the West Coast bringing rain as far south as northern California. We are in a somewhat dry northwest flow here on the Central Coast which in combination with the low pressure aloft has effectively mixed out our marine layer. That is why we’ve had so much sunshine! But, also, the winds have been, well, windy. The initial trough will weaken and begin to retreat to the north which will allow inland areas to warm up but also restabilize the marine layer. However, a new low will develop aloft and cut off just offshore which will quickly reverse that process. Even with a mixed marine layer, deep onshore flow with a higher moisture content will likely result in more clouds and some drizzle Thursday and Friday. Things are a little more unclear heading into the weekend, but it is likely high temperatures will remain at or below normal with partly cloudy skies on the coast.



AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

... for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas extended until 9AM Wednesday.



NW Winds 20-30 kt gusting to 40 kt with seas 8-10 feet possible. Mariners are advised to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course and secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Rest of Tuesday: Mostly sunny with just a few low clouds near the coast. Warmer, with coastal highs in the 60s to mid 70s—warmest on the north side of the bay—and low 70s to mid 80s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.

Overnight: Low clouds will make a comeback returning to the coast and nearby valleys. Lows will be a bit warmer, but still cool in the upper 40s to low 50s at the coast, and mid to upper 40s inland. Winds will calm, with a light breeze out of the northwest.



Wednesday: A bit cloudier overnight and into the day Wednesday with partly cloudy skies on the coast and mostly sunny skies inland. Coastal temps will be cooler—mostly in the 60s, with 70s to low 80s inland. Winds will weaken slightly and have more of a westerly component.



Extended. Drizzle possible on Thursday/Friday for coastal area as we see deeper westerly onshore flow. Breezy conditions continue, but it won’t be as windy as earlier in the week. Expect highs to be cool on the coast and very cool for this time of year inland. Some temperature moderation by the weekend expected.





This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 50ºF

HIGH: 83ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 28th – July 4th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free