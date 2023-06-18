Sunday Evening Forecast Preview

Sunday will be sunnier! BUT ... cooler and windier. As a trough digs down the coast through the weekend, a cold front will arrive with gusty winds Sunday into Monday and followed by dryer air which should help cut down on low clouds into early next week.

AIR QUALITY: Good



***GALE WARNING***

... for the near coastal waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas until 3AM Tuesday.



NW Winds 20-30 kt gusting to 40 kt with seas 6-11 feet possible. Mariners are advised to remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course and secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

Rest of Sunday: Mostly sunny with only a few low clouds along the coast. Highs in the low to mid 60's in coastal communities and upper 60s, 70's to mid 80s inland and interior valleys. Winds becoming gusty across the central coast. Conditions can become hazardous out on the waters due to the gusty winds.

Monday: Coastal clouds early again and a bit cooler with highs in the low to mid 60's and gusty NW winds. Inland will be sunny and breezy with a few more clouds around.



Extended: Temps along the coast staying the same but cooling off again inland in the extended forecast. Staying dry with sunshine next week with below average temps continuing. Late week may bring a chance for light precipitation.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 23rd – 29th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free