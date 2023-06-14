Wednesday Evening Forecast Preview

Don’t expect a heat wave any time soon, but there are some changes coming. Right now, weak troughing continues over southern California with a big ol’ ridge of high pressure out over the Pacific. The ridge keeps trying to nudge in and has been partially successful with some compression of the marine layer into Wednesday. This will likely stabilize the cloud deck which will mean less coastal sunshine initially. The ridge tries a little harder on Friday/Saturday which will heat inland areas back up to normal and in some places above. At the coast, we’ll be more foggy and less cloudy, and just a touch warmer. Things get interesting out of the weekend as a deep trough digs in across the Pacific Northwest. Unlike recent systems which have pushed down south, cut off, and swirled moisture back toward us, this one will stay do the north and we’ll be in the dryer northwest flow. Temperatures will cool across the board initially Sunday into Monday but then there is some potential for a more offshore flow Tuesday into Wednesday which would cut through the coastal clouds and bring warmer weather to the beaches. It’s still a ways out, so things can change, but that’s the picture in the crystal ball so far!



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy for coastal cities with clouds often hugging the shoreline. Inland areas clear to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Coastal highs in the 60s, 70s to 80s inland. Westerly onshore winds strengthening up-valley in the afternoon and early evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will sneak back into the valleys. Patchy, light drizzle, and areas of fog. Mild lows in the 50s from the coast, inland.



Thursday: Overcast early with patchy fog possible, then becoming partly cloudy for coastal cities with clouds often hugging the shoreline. Inland areas clear to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Coastal highs in the 60s to around 70ºF with 70s to 80s inland. Southwesterly onshore winds strengthening up-valley in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temperatures will warm slightly Friday and Saturday with low clouds maintaining presence on the coast and partial afternoon clearing. Coastal temps peak on Friday close to normal and inland areas will continue heating through Saturday before all areas cool down out of the weekend. Warmer weather possible mid-week next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free