Tuesday Evening Forecast Preview

High temperatures are expected to remain at or below normal for the rest of the week as weak troughing over the area may contribute to a new cut-off low developing over Southern California. There is a big, strong, handsome ridge to our west and it is nudging our way, but continues to encounter a block. This nudging will warm us up a bit this week—perhaps back to normal—but that’s about it. In fact, it looks like a big, cold trough will start digging down the coast out of *next* weekend. Rain is not expected, though there is always the chance for drizzle in the low, coastal clouds. The best chance looks like Thursday morning across Santa Cruz County.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the 60s and inland highs in the 70s to low 80s. Onshore winds will be more westerly and then strengthen up-valley in the afternoon/evening.

Overnight: Low clouds will push back inland after sunset, with the coast becoming mostly cloudy and partly cloudy inland. Patchy drizzle is possible, more so on the southside of the bay. Lows will be mild, in the 50s.



Wednesday: Overcast early, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Expect coastal highs in the 60s with 70s to low 80s inland. Westerly onshore winds will strengthen in the valleys in the afternoon and early evening.



Extended: Temps will level off through Thursday and then warm slightly Friday and Saturday with low clouds maintaining presence on the coast and partial afternoon clearing. Friday looks like the sunniest day on the coast before clouds thicken a bit this weekend. Cooler weather expected next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 21st – 27th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Advisory

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free