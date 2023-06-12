Monday Evening Forecast Preview

If you’ve loved the weather over the past couple of weeks, er, months, boy are you in for a treat! As of early Monday morning, an upper level low spins off to our east throwing moisture back into California in the form of clouds and in some cases showers and thunderstorms. In the low levels, moist, westerly onshore flow also continues with another round of morning drizzle likely. The low will slowly progress to the east and get absorbed in the flow, but weak troughing over the area may contribute to a new cut-off low developing over the Southern California Bight through mid-week. There is a big, strong, handsome ridge to our west and it is nudging our way, but continues to encounter a block. This nudging will warm up inland areas a bit this week—perhaps back to normal—but that’s about it. In fact, it looks like a big, cold trough will start digging down the coast out of *next* weekend. So, yeah, more of the same.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Rest of Monday: Partly cloudy on the coast with highs in the 60s. Inland areas will clear to mostly sunny skies with cumulus buildup over the hills in the afternoon—especially out east over the Diablos where an isolated shower will be possible up over San Benito Mountain or Santa Rita Peak during the late afternoon. Inland highs range from the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be onshore with a southwesterly component and then up-valley winds will strengthen in the afternoon/evening.

Overnight: Low clouds fill back into the valleys, becoming mostly cloudy for most areas. Patchy drizzle is possible, though not as much as what we saw on Monday morning. Lows in the 50s for most areas, a few 40s in the southern valleys, and at higher elevations.



Tuesday: Overcast in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy on the coast and mostly sunny inland. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the 60s and inland highs in the 70s to low 80s. Onshore winds will be more westerly and then strengthen up-valley in the afternoon/evening.



Extended: Temps will level off through Thursday and then warm slightly Friday and Saturday with low clouds maintaining presence on the coast and partial afternoon clearing.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 20th – 26th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free