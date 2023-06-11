Sunday Evening Forecast Preview

We’ll stay unsettled and quite cool through early next week with slight rain chances in the forecast, clouds and cool temps.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Overcast on the coast with patchy drizzle possible. Mostly cloudy for inland valleys. Lows in the 50s for most areas.

Monday: Coastal am drizzle possible with low clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy coastal and more sunshine inland with high temps still below normal.



Extended: Drier conditions during the week with clearing skies each day. High pressure tries to build in from the west mid week which could lead to warmer temperatures next weekend.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 52ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 82ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 19th – 25th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free