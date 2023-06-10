Is it really June? A cloudy and cool Saturday! High temps across the central coast remained mostly in the 50s and 60s! Thick clouds and breezy conditions with little sunshine except for a few interior valley locations. We’ll stay unsettled through early next week so rain chances remain in the forecast with clouds and cool temps. Inland areas may see more sunshine Sunday.



AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Stratus clouds will fill back into the valleys. Expect mostly cloudy conditions from the coast, inland. Morning drizzle, and patchy fog are possible. Lows will be in 50s, a few upper 40s for sheltered valleys and higher elevations.

Sunday: Clouds stick around the central coast with rain chances however slight, and rain amounts will be light once again. Coastal clouds and drizzle possible with cool temps coastal and inland. Sun may appear for a bit late afternoon coastal and more sun appears inland. Coastal highs in the 50s and low 60s and breezy with inland staying below average as well with highs in the upper 60’s and 70s in most spots.

Monday: Coastal am drizzle possible with low clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy coastal and more sunshine inland with high temps still below normal.



Extended: Drier conditions during the week with clearing skies each day. High pressure tries to build in from the west mid week which could lead to warmer temperatures next weekend but staying below average all next week.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 16th – 22nd calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free