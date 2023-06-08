Sun Today, Clouds Tomorrow

Beautiful sunshine today especially along the coast and Monterey Bay! The overall air mass remains slightly cool, but this will keep inland temperatures comfortable while increased sunshine will keep coastal temps seasonable to slightly cool. The next trough will begin to dig down the coast Friday into the weekend which will increase coastal clouds. Some morning drizzle possible Sat/Sun mornings. Meanwhile, the trough will cut off a low to our south. Moisture rotating around the destabilizing low may bring a few showers to inland areas Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will cool with the trough this weekend with some warming expected next week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Overnight: Low clouds return, filling in the valleys along with some high clouds moving in from the north. Expect mostly cloudy skies. Patchy morning drizzle and fog. Expect widespread 50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cooler on the coast with highs in the upper 50s to 60s. Inland areas become partly cloudy and slightly cool with highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Saturday: Clouds stick around the central coast with rain chances especially over the mountains mainly south, but any precipitation will be very light. Coastal clouds and drizzle possible with cool temps coastal and inland. Coastal highs in the low 60s with inland staying below average as well with highs in the upper 60’s and 70s.



Extended: Staying cool with clouds around all weekend. High pressure tries to build in from the west next week which could lead to warmer temperatures. -------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 80ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 15th – 21st calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and near normal precipitation. Note: Little to no precipitation typically falls this time of year.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free