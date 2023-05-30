Down Before Up

Our pattern will remain somewhat cool for the next several days. An upper level low will sit off to our south today, reinforcing the cool weather inland but coastal areas will be mild and partly cloudy with the mixed marine layer. A warming trend will come just in time for the weekend.



Regarding rain chances, coastal drizzle will be possible for the rest of the week.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy for most areas in the afternoon. Slightly warmer with coastal highs in the low 60s to upper 60s with mid 60s to mid 70s inland. An isolated shower possible over the inland hills. Light winds early, with gusty southwesterly onshore winds in the afternoon.

Overnight: Increasing clouds with lows in the low to mid 50’s coastal and inland. Drizzle possible along the coast.



Wednesday: The marine layer will stabilize with low clouds remaining more sturdy. This will cool down the coast with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Inland areas will warm, however, with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Windy northwesterly onshore winds in the afternoon.



Extended: Our cycle of low clouds will continue for coastal areas into next weekend, though the marine layer will slowly compress. Coastal temps remain seasonably cool—mainly in the upper 50s to mid 60s all week, slowly warming to close to normal values by the weekend. Inland areas will warm from the 60s-70s to 70s-80s by the end of the week and above normal temps possible this weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 51ºF

HIGH: 67ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 48ºF

HIGH: 79ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for June 7th – 13th calls for the likelihood of BELOW normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free