Get ready for some summertime heat, depending on where you live, that is! Interior locations will get a taste of summer this weekend with rising temps. Areas like King City, Bradley and Pinnacles may reach the low 90s Saturday! Everyone else in the upper 70s and upper 80s possible except for along the coast where temps will stay more seasonable in the mid 60s.

AIR QUALITY: Good

Overnight: Low clouds will once again begin to thicken near the coast, pushing into nearby valleys. However, low clouds will not be as widespread as the previous morning. Patchy fog and light drizzle are possible, especially on the southeast side of the Monterey Bay. Lows will mainly be in the 40s, with a few low 50s near the water.

Friday: Sunnier and warmer with coastal highs in the 60's and 70s, mid to upper 80s in interior locations. Typical Salinas Valley winds will pick up by the late afternoon, early evening hours with gusts around 20mph. Sunny and the warmest day in the forecast with highs coastal mid 60s to 70s and mid to upper 80s inland with a few interior spots in low 90s.

Saturday: Sunny and the warmest day in the forecast with coastal highs mid 60s to 70s and inland mid to upper 80s with a few interior spots in low 90s with a moderate heat risk. People are advised to use precautions and common sense by seeking shade, take breaks from the sun and being outside and drink plenty of water.



Extended: A backtracking low pressure system is making its way west. We were and will continue to watch for a small chance of mountain rain shower/thunderstorm late Sunday into Monday as moisture streams in from the southeast. However, current model runs have kept most of the activity toward our east. With that said, temperatures because of the low will decrease slightly on Mother's Day and we could see a few more clouds at the coast.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 18th – 24th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free