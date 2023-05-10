Weekend Heat!

Another cool day but the heat is on as we head into the weekend! Thursday will be a bit warmer with sunshine, and breezy along the coast and inland valley spots. Friday and Saturday will be warm to hot depending on where you live! A couple interior spots could hit the low 90s Saturday!



High pressure will bring on the heat, with Thursday being the transition day as the heat slowly builds.



AIR QUALITY: Good





Overnight: Coastal locations will remain cloudy. Inland, low clouds will be on the increase overnight filling into nearby valleys. Patchy fog is possible, along with some light drizzle. Lows mainly in the 40s, with a few low 50s at the coast.



Thursday: Slightly warmer, but still with pesky low clouds on the coast. Coastal highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s with upper 60s to upper 70s inland. Gusty northwesterly onshore winds at times.



Extended: Temperatures slowly rise through Saturday with occasional passing high clouds and the daily cycle of low clouds on the coast. By Saturday, inland highs may be as much as 15ºF above normal while onshore flow will keep coastal areas seasonable. There may be a small chance of mountain showers/storms Sunday-Monday as moisture streams in from the southeast.

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 49ºF

HIGH: 66ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 46ºF

HIGH: 75ºF



-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 17th – 23rd calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and ABOVE normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free