A Slow Road To Warmer, Drier Weather

Rain continues on Wednesday as an upper level low traveling down the coast continues to impact our area. As it moves to our south overnight, it will direct a stream of moisture back at the coast with periods of light to moderate rain expected throughout the day. There will be some breaks, of course, and the southeasterly surface flow may be gusty at times. As the low departs, a few showers may linger in the area Thursday & Friday, but mainly over the hills.



AIR QUALITY: Good



Rest of Wednesday: On and off light to moderate rain will continue Wednesday, especially for coastal areas. Gusty southeasterly winds at times. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Overnight: Showers will start to decrease, though expect light scattered showers throughout the night into sunrise. Winds will also ease, but there will still be a light breeze. Lows will be a tad cooler, mainly in the 40s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy early, becoming partly cloudy by the start of the day.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool, and breezy with isolated showers. Showers will be more common over the inland hills. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.



Extended: Another partly cloudy day Friday with isolated showers possible. The weekend is looking dry but somewhat cool as highs remain in the 50s-60s on the coast and 60s to maybe low 70s inland. Slight warming is expected early next week.





-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 47ºF

HIGH: 65ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 44ºF

HIGH: 72ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 11th – 17th calls for the likelihood of ABVOVE normal temperatures and near normal precipitation.



- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: El Niño Watch

- Forecast: Neutral through the end of spring with El Niño developing this summer.

-Area drought status: Currently drought-free